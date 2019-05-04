Nuzvid IIIT girl attempts suicide

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 17-year-old girl studying at Nuzvid IIIT reportedly attempted suicide by consuming hair dye softener in the late hours of Thursday.

According to Nuzvid police, the girl hails from Kadapa district and pursuing first year PUC at the Nuzvid IIIT campus. Vexed with the harassment in the name of love by one youth who met her on Facebook, the girl reportedly took the hasty decision. “When the fellow roommates noticed her lying unconscious, they rushed her to the government hospital. She is recovering now,” said the police.