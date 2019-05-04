Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tahsildar caught taking Rs 1 lakh bribe in Andhra Pradesh

Sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a tahsildar red-handed while taking Rs1 lakh bribe to process a file at Bapatla on Friday. 

Published: 04th May 2019 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Bribery

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ASP A Suresh Babu and DSP M Gangadharam said that tahsildar A Raghavaiah demanded Rs Rs 1 lakh from A Koteswara Rao to process his  compensation file even though he submitted all the requisite documents for sanction of compensation as his 1.3-acre land was acquired for road expansion at Bapatla. 

Koteswara Rao expressed his inability to pay the bribe amount and lodged a complaint with ACB on April 25. Following which, the ACB sleuths laid a trap and caught the tahsildar red-handed while accepting the bribe amount.

Koteswara Rao, a Hyderabad-based auditor lamented that over 300 farmers were waiting for compensation, but the tahsildar was not sanctioning the amount. 

