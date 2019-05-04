Tahsildar caught taking Rs 1 lakh bribe in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a tahsildar red-handed while taking Rs 1 lakh bribe to process a file at Bapatla on Friday.

ASP A Suresh Babu and DSP M Gangadharam said that tahsildar A Raghavaiah demanded Rs Rs 1 lakh from A Koteswara Rao to process his compensation file even though he submitted all the requisite documents for sanction of compensation as his 1.3-acre land was acquired for road expansion at Bapatla.

Koteswara Rao expressed his inability to pay the bribe amount and lodged a complaint with ACB on April 25. Following which, the ACB sleuths laid a trap and caught the tahsildar red-handed while accepting the bribe amount.

Koteswara Rao, a Hyderabad-based auditor lamented that over 300 farmers were waiting for compensation, but the tahsildar was not sanctioning the amount.