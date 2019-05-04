Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams gears up to meet Tirumala summer rush

The Pilgrim Welfare Facilitation Service will ensure that all amenities being provided by TTD are reaching pilgrims waiting in the compartments.

Published: 04th May 2019 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 09:52 AM

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is fully geared to meet the summer rush at Tirumala, said TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal.

Speaking to the media, after attending to 16 pilgrim callers as part of the ‘Dial Your EO’ programme held at Annamaiah Bhavan, in Tirumala, on Friday, the EO said that from this year onwards, the TTD has rolled out a unique service in Srivari Seva, Pilgrim Welfare Facilitation Service (PWFS).  “The objective of PWFS is to ensure that all amenities being provided by TTD are reaching pilgrims waiting in the compartments. The Srivari Seva Volunteers will act as Pilgrim Welfare Facilitators in this seva,” the EO said.

He said that for summer, apart from the regular staff and vigilance, around 3,500 Srivari Sevaks and 500 Scouts and Guides have been deployed to cater to the needs of pilgrims. The EO said that PWFS aims to supervise and analyse the waiting time of devotees in the Vaikuntam

Queue 

Complex whether they have been released from compartments on time, monitor the supply of Anna Prasadam, drinking water, coffee, tea and milk for children as per the scheduled time, sanitation, functioning of telephones in compartments etc. “The Pilgrims Amenities Complex-3 has again been brought into the service of devotees almost after five years. Earlier, women volunteers used to be accommodated in PAC 3. They have been shifted to new Seva Sadan. The PAC 3 is brought back for pilgrims’ use,” Singhal said.

