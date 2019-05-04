Two die after car plunges into drain

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two persons were killed after the car in which they were travelling plunged into a drain after hitting an electric pole on the outskirts of Vinukonda on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Yakkanti Mahendar Reddy (24) and Polepalli Ashok Kumar (23) of Vinukonda.

According to Vinukonda CI MV Subba Rao, Mahendra and Ashok were proceeding towards Savalyapuram from Vinukonda. He lost control of the vehicle while taking a turn and hit an electrical pole. The car turned turtle and fell into a drain.

Police rushed to the spot and lifted the car through a crane. The bodies were shifted to Vinukonda area hospital for postmortem. Mahendra’s father Srinivasa Reddy lodged a complaint with police.