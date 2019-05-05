Home States Andhra Pradesh

3 passengers injured due to short circuit in train

Three passengers suffered electric shock while alighting from the 67255 Guntur-Ongole MEMU train at Vejendla railway station on Saturday.

Published: 05th May 2019 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Three passengers suffered electric shock while alighting from the 67255 Guntur-Ongole MEMU train at Vejendla railway station on Saturday. Several passengers jumped off the train out of fear. Some of the passengers took alternative modes of transportation to reach their destinations as the train was halted at the railway station for a few hours after the incident.
Guntur Divisional Railway Manager VG Bhooma and other officials rushed to Vejendla to probe into the matter.  

According to passengers, the MEMU train halted at Vejendla at 10.15 am. While the passengers were getting down from the train, a few of them in the first and last compartments suffered electric shock due to short circuit when they held the handles at the door. Immediately, they raised an alarm, which led to chaos at the railway station for a few minutes. Passengers jumped off the train without touching the handles at the entrance of compartments. Immediately, the railway authorities switched off the power supply and looked into the cause of electric shock.  “I was sitting in the compartment when the train stopped at Vejendla. Within a few minutes, commotion broke out at the railway station as passengers started jumping off the train,” said Ch Venu from Guntur. 

Guntur GRP CI J Sivanarayana Swamy said K Nagaraju, N Emmanuel and D Danamma suffered burn injuries in the incident. The injured passengers were immediately shifted to a private hospital in Guntur. 
D Vasudeva Reddy, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Guntur Division, said the MEMU train crew reacted spontaneously and switched off the power supply soon after the incident. “The railway officials are conducting an inquiry into the incident. All support is being extended to the injured passengers who are undergoing treatment,” he said. 
 

