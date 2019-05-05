ENC 3-pronged strategy for relief in Fani-affected areas

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Eastern Naval Command (ENC) is undertaking a three-pronged strategy for rescue and rehabilitation works centred around Puri and its suburbs in coordination with the State government and the district administration.

Relief and rehabilitation ‘bricks’ and ‘pallets’ (naval parlance for containerised relief stores) comprising food material, essential medical supplies, clothing items, disinfectants, repair material, chain saws for removing damaged trees, torches and batteries etc have been sent to INS Chilka. Simultaneously, three Eastern Fleet ships are undertaking rescue and rehabilitation efforts from the sea.

Indian Naval Ships Ranvijay, Kadmatt and Airavat with three helicopters are presently operating off Puri and coordinating aerial survey and immediate response from sea through their integral helicopters. To coordinate the relief efforts, the ENC has deployed liaison teams in cyclone-affected areas around Puri, which are directing the rescue and relief efforts being undertaken by the ships.