Food packets supplied to 15,000 evacuees 

SRIKAKULAM: As a part of cyclone relief, more than 52,000 lunch packets, 10,000 tiffin packets and 22,245 dinner packets were supplied to evacuees at various cyclone relief centres in the district on Thursday and Friday. Mid-Day Meal (MDM) agencies from 1,690 schools in the district were also involved in the cyclone relief operations for providing food to the evacuees.

To avoid burden on the MDM agencies and the school managements, revenue officials had supplied rice, curries and red gram dal to the relief centres in advance. About 126 relief centres operated for two days in 19 mandals where 15,315 members from 511 panchayats were shifted. Though only 145 villages in Ichchapuram, Kaviti, Kanchili and Mandasa mandals were affected, the officials had shifted people from 19 mandals.

The MDM workers of 69 schools were involved in Tekkali mandal, the highest, in the district, followed by 42 from Santabommali and 40 from Sompeta, Joint Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu informed.

He said that rice and other food materials were supplied by the revenue officials to relief centres. About 338.295 metric tonnes (MT) of rice, 11.169 MT of red gram, 123.500 MT of potato, 5,338 litres of palm oil, 70.550 MT of onion, 16,000 litres of milk and other essential commodities were supplied to the relief centres in advance, the Joint Collector added.