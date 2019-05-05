Humidity haunts port city residents 

Home States Andhra Pradesh

But the humid conditions have come as a blessing in disguise for fruit juice and lassi vendors, with a favourable increase in sale.  

VISAKHAPATNAM: Hot and humid climate has come back to haunt Visakhapatnam. After a few days of temporary relief (moderate rains and strong winds) due to extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani, mercury has shot up again in the city forcing many people to stay indoors. Humidity in many parts of the city was as much as 77 per cent. 

According to the IMD officials, some parts of the district will have heatwave conditions over the next two days. Though the temperature was not high — 36° C — on Saturday, the roads, including Complex, Siripuram, Jagadamba, NAD were deserted between 12 noon and 4 pm. Although, it is summer vacation for children, parents did not allow them to play outside in daytime. But the humid conditions have come as a blessing in disguise for fruit juice and lassi vendors, with a favourable increase in sale.  

