More focus on visible policing: Prakasam SP

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: In a confidence building measure, Prakasam SP Siddharth Kaushal has taken the lead in ensuring visible policing.

“We will be on our toes and reach out to people in need of help,” said the SP after riding a motorcycle on the city streets to instil confidence among people and reassure them that the police are available to the local community 24x7.

When the police presence was visible, the trouble-mongers would not dare to rear their ugly heads, he explained. He meandered through the narrow lanes and bylanes of the city on Saturday evening and interacted with local people.

“Visible policing can go a long way in curbing property offences which go up especially during summer months,” he added. Later, the SP inaugurated a summer sports programme for the children of policemen.

The SP recently visited Kalanuthala village in Yerragondapalem Assembly segment of Ongole Lok Sabha constituency to review the security arrangements for repolling as polling was affected following a technical snag in the EVM.