4 held on charges of cricket betting, Rs 22 lakh recovered

The Guntur rural police have arrested four persons for collecting `22,16,300 in online cricket betting through two websites www.lotus.com, www.dream24.com.

By Express News Service

Disclosing the details to the media here on Sunday, Guntur Rural SP SV Rajasekhar Babu along with Sattenapalli DSP V Kaleshavali Rao said that Pasupuleti Nagarjuna of Bheravallipaya village in Rajupalem mandal with the help of Avadesh Pratap Singh alias Kabir of Satna, Ankit Dwivedi and Divyanshu Singh belonging to Rewa of Madhya Pradesh created two betting websites and also a WhatsApp group in which 226 members joined.

They collected huge money by luring the members.

The SP said that majority of people out of 226 were students and they lost huge money as they turned into punters. He said that they had taken 21 punters belonging to Guntur district into custody and called their parents for counselling.

He said that the students are from Telangana, Karnataka, Gujarat, New Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.One of the students from Sattenapalli lodged a complaint with police that he lost `35,000 and further was deceived into paying Rs 6,000 by Pasupulati Nagarjuna on May 1.

The police conducted thorough investigation and nabbed four persons who targeted innocent students by luring them with easy money.One of the student’s father said the police officers were very kind as they promised to not book any cases against the innocent students under Andhra Pradesh Gaming Act, 1974.

