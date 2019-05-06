‘Chandanotsavam’ of Simhachalam deity on May 7

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Thousands of devotees from various parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh will throng Sri Varaha Lakhsmi Narasimha Swamy temple atop Simhachalam for the ‘nija rupa’ darshan of the deity on ‘Vaisakha Suddha Tadiya’ which will be observed on May 7 this year. All arrangements have been made to ensure hassle-free darshan of the Lord. The temple and its surroundings have been spruced up and decorated in a befitting manner to mark the occasion.

After ‘suprabhatam’ on early Tuesday, temple priests will remove the sandalwood paste using small gold and silver spades. ‘Abhishekam’ will be performed with water from Gangadhara (water from a natural stream that flows down the Simhachala hills 24 x7 throughout the year). Later, the devotees will be allowed for ‘nija rupa’ darshan of the deity. The darshan will conclude at night, after which layers of sandalwood paste would be applied again on the deity.

First, family members of the temple hereditary trustee will have darshan of the deity at 3 am. Later, endowment officials will present silk clothes on behalf of the State government at 3.30 am. Sarva darsanam of the devotees will commence at 4 am.

Arrangements underway for the Chandanostavam celebrations at Sri Varaha Lakhsmi Narasimha Swamy temple atop the Simhachalam on May 7 | G satyanarayana

Special arrangements are being made for physically-challenged persons. Top priority will be given to the devotees for darshan during the ‘Chandanotsavam’ of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. VIPs and VVIPs can have darshan in the time slots to which they should adhere to, devasthanam officials said.

Free buses will be arranged to transport the devotees to the hilltop. This apart, only VIP and VVIP vehicles would be allowed up the hill and a parking place has been set up for them. No private vehicle will be allowed to the hill top.

Timings for protocol VIPs are 5 am to 6 am and 8.30 am to 9.30 am and those having valid tickets of Rs 1,200 will be allowed during the time slot. For donors and VIPs, three time slots have been fixed from 6.30 am to 8 am, from 10 am to 11 am and 2 pm to 3 pm. ‘Sahasraghata Kalasibhishekam’ will be performed to the main deity at 8.30 pm.

The queue lines have been set up to ensure quick darshan and the devasthanam has made arrangements for shade, carpets, continuous supply of drinking water and buttermilk in view of the scorching summer. The disabled devotees would be allowed ‘darshan’ from 4 pm to 5 pm along with an attendant. All queue lines will be closed at 7 pm and those devotees who are already in queues will be allowed to have darshan.

Andhra Pradesh Stste Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has planned to operate 50 buses from old Gosala and old Adavivaram junction to ferry the devotees to the hilltop. Similarly, 20 mini vans will be deployed for VIPs and Rs 1,000 ticket holders. Parking space has been provided for two-wheelers and four-wheelers. About 80 temporary toilets have been set up at various places.

Nearly 1.5 lakh laddu prasadam has been prepared for distribution to the devotees on May 7. The devasthanam has made arrangements for sale of tickets of `500 and `200 through various bank branches. CCTVs have been installed in all queue lines and at entry and exit points to monitor the movement of the devotees.

Executive Officer Ramachandra Mohan has appealed to the devotees to come to the temple dressed in traditional clothes.Stating that since more than two lakh devotees are expected to have ‘nija roopa’ darshan of the deity, he urged the people to cooperate with the police and officials.

Details regarding ‘Chandanotsavam’ can be had over telephone Nos. 0891-2764949 and 0891-2979666

Preparation of sandal paste: preparation of sandalwood paste (chandanam) began one week ahead of Akshay Tritiya. Led by chief priest Morta Sitaramacharyulu, ‘beda pradikshana’ was taken up after the sandalwood paste preparation began.