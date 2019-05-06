Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cooperation of leaders sought for repolling

District Collector V Vinay Chand has sought the cooperation of political parties to hold repolling in a peaceful manner.

District Collector V Vinay Chand inspects arrangements at polling booth no. 247 at Kalanuthala in Prakasam district on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: District Collector V Vinay Chand has sought the cooperation of political parties to hold repolling in a peaceful manner. He along with Joint Collector S Nagalakshmi and Markapuram RDO Ramakrishna Reddy visited polling booth no. 247 at Kalanuthala on Sunday. Later, he conducted a meeting at RDO’s office in Markapuram. Repolling will be held at polling booth no. 247 at Kalanuthala in Yerragondapalem constituency for both Assembly and Ongole Parliament segments on Monday from 7 am to 6 pm.

Why repolling

Here, several voters could not exercise their franchise as one of the EVMs went into sleep mode intermittently. This led the voters to wait for their turn till midnight. However the machine went into sleep mode once for all after midnight. Only 800 votes were polled out of 1,170 till then and 40 to 50 people were waiting in the queue at that point of time.

District Collector V Vinay Chand S Nagalakshmi

