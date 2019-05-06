Laugh your way to health

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: World Laughter Day was celebrated at NTR Stadium of Guntur on Sunday. NTR Mirchi Yard former chairperson M Subba Rao and others participated in the programme.Speaking on the occasion, he said, “Laughter is important and so is ability to control human emotions. So, laughter is a natural expression,” he said. TDP Guntur district general secretary Sk Lal Vazeer, M Appa Rao, Y Lakshmi, Nagesh Kanna, S Keerthi, D Kishory and other participated in the programme.