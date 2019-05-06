Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cyclone Fani: Naval kitchen continues relief operations in Puri villages

Another 5,000 litres of bottled water was supplied from Visakhapatnam by road which is likely to reach the relief camp by Sunday night. 

Published: 06th May 2019 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Navy personnel distributing relief material to cyclone-hit people in villages around Puri on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Three Indian Navy ships continued relief operations using integral helicopters to carry relief material to the most affected areas in Puri in the aftermath of the extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani.

The helicopters are airdropping food packets in areas that are inundated and inaccessible by road. On Sunday, a relief camp and community kitchen at Pentakota village in Puri was set up that catered to 1,000 people. A 5,000-litre potable water was supplied to Chattragad village by INS Chilka.

Another 5,000 litres of bottled water was supplied from Visakhapatnam by road which is likely to reach the relief camp by Sunday night.   

Based on a request from the temple administration, a Naval diving team from INS Chilka undertook diving operations to clear off sand, plastic, other organic  matter accumulated alongside the Kalijai Floating Jetty and carried out underwater assessment of the jetty for safe operations. The two-hour-long activity was undertaken by a team of six divers with specialised equipment.

Naval medical teams set up camps at four locations at Chattraged and Jankia villages in Odisha.  About 150 personnel were provided  assistance and medicines were distributed to those in requirement.

The medical team also sensitised the villages on preventive measures to avoid water-borne diseases and also discussed other health-related issues. The teams also assisted in distribution of food to stranded villagers affected by the cyclone.

INS Chilika carries out ops

A Naval diving team from INS Chilka undertook diving operations to clear off sand, plastic, other organic  matter accumulated alongside the Kalijai Floating Jetty and carried out underwater assessment of the jetty for safe operations

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Navy ships Cyclone Fani Fani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp