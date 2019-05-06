Cyclone Fani: Naval kitchen continues relief operations in Puri villages

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Three Indian Navy ships continued relief operations using integral helicopters to carry relief material to the most affected areas in Puri in the aftermath of the extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani.

The helicopters are airdropping food packets in areas that are inundated and inaccessible by road. On Sunday, a relief camp and community kitchen at Pentakota village in Puri was set up that catered to 1,000 people. A 5,000-litre potable water was supplied to Chattragad village by INS Chilka.

Another 5,000 litres of bottled water was supplied from Visakhapatnam by road which is likely to reach the relief camp by Sunday night.

Based on a request from the temple administration, a Naval diving team from INS Chilka undertook diving operations to clear off sand, plastic, other organic matter accumulated alongside the Kalijai Floating Jetty and carried out underwater assessment of the jetty for safe operations. The two-hour-long activity was undertaken by a team of six divers with specialised equipment.

Naval medical teams set up camps at four locations at Chattraged and Jankia villages in Odisha. About 150 personnel were provided assistance and medicines were distributed to those in requirement.

The medical team also sensitised the villages on preventive measures to avoid water-borne diseases and also discussed other health-related issues. The teams also assisted in distribution of food to stranded villagers affected by the cyclone.

INS Chilika carries out ops

