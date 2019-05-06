Re-polling underway in five Andhra Pradesh booths

By IANS

AMARAVATI: Re-polling was underway in five polling stations in Andhra Pradesh on Monday. Polling began at 7 a.m. in the five booths in Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts and it will continue till 6 p.m.

According to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, there are a total of 5,064 voters in these booths.

While polling for both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections was being held in three booths in Guntur and Prakasam district, balloting was on only for Lok Sabha elections in two booths in Nellore district.

Elections to 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies were held on April 11.

Following complaints of violence, malfunctioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) or other circumstances that prevented voters from exercising their franchise freely, the Election Commission decided to hold re-polls in five booths.

The election authorities have made adequate security arrangements at all five booths to prevent any violence. They have also taken extra precautions to ensure that there were no technical glitches in the EVMs.

According to Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Ravi Shankar Ayyanar, 1,200 police personnel were deployed to ensure smooth and peaceful re-polling.