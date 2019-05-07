Friends stab man for Rs 10

By Express News Service

ELURU: A dispute over Rs 10 led to a man getting stabbed on his neck by his two friends. The incident took place at Nidadavolu on Monday. The police said Ganesh, Syma and Prabhu, who sold gutka and khaini stocks to local traders, had a heated conversation over Rs 10 while distributing money among themselves. In a fit of rage, Syma and Prabhu stabbed Ganesh on his neck and fled the spot.

A bleeding Ganesh was, however, able to reach the bus stand and collapsed. Passers-by rushed him to the Nidadavolu government hospital, from where he was shifted to the Rajamahendravaram hospital.