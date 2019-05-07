IPL fever grips Visakhapatnam, May 10 tickets sold out  

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Even before the election heat subsided, the Indian Premier League (IPL) fever has gripped the city, which will host two playoff matches on May 8 and 10 at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium at Pothinamallayyapalem. Cricket buffs, particularly young ones, are on a high as they are likely to witness high-octane matches as the pitch of the Andhra Cricket Association/Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association Stadium offers loads of runs.

With batsman such as Andrew Russel, Rishab Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya sending the ball over the ropes with ease, the teams are posting huge totals making the chase all the more tantalising. According to Harsha from Akkayyapalem, a vivid follower of cricket, the nail-biting finishes have generated a lot of interest for the shorter version of cricket.

This has been evident that tickets of Rs 500, Rs 1,000, Rs 1,250, Rs 1,500, Rs 1,750 and Rs 3,500 denomination, which are up for grabs were sold out for the May 10 qualifier match by Saturday, while match tickets of Rs 1,500, Rs 1,750 and Rs 7,500 are available for the May 8 eliminator.

Following denial of permission for opening of three new stands by the authorities at MA Chidambaram Stadium, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shifted two playoff matches and finals out of Chennai. While Hyderabad was allotted the finals, Visakhapatnam, which was kept ready as standby stadium, got the chance to host one eliminator and one qualifier match, which is a semifinal match for IPL-2019. Three years ago, the city got an opportunity to host IPL matches when Mumbai High Court shunted out IPL matches from Maharashtra.

Then Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who considers Vizag as his second home, played the role in choosing Vizag as an alternative venue for hosting IPL matches then. Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiants had then played three matches each at the stadium. Earlier, the city hosted three IPL matches when, Sunrisers Hyderabad opted out of Hyderabad due to Telangana agitation then.

ACA Honorary Secretary Ch Arun Kumar said Vizag is always ready to host matches even though they are allotted at the last minute. The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has time and again proved that it can successfully host the matches, Arun Kumar said and thanked the BCCI for allotting two IPL matches to the city.

Sravan K, of Poorna Market, said Visakhapatnam has become the favourite hunting ground for India as it has a track record of winning all matches it has played here, except for some. Dhoni and Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who are crowd favourites, have always made good scores at the ground. In IPL matches, the fans will witness top three teams in action. It will be paisa vasool for the crowd, he said.

VDCA Vice-President DS Varna gives full credit to the people of city for successfully hosting the matches.

IPl teams arrive

Visakhpatnam: Players of the IPL teams, Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad, have arrived at Hotel Novotel in the city on Monday. Before their arrival, cricket fans lined up along the Beach Road eagerly waiting to click pictures of their favourite cricketers.

As the players’ bus arrived, many young cricket fans couldn’t contain themselves and shouted in excitement and tried to click pictures and take selfies with the cricketers. “We have got tickets for the two playoff matches. We can’t for one more day to watch our favourite players. We have been waiting from the past one hour,” Raghav of MVP Colony said.