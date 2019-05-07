Massive fire mishap at tobacco godown

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Major fire at a Chebrolu Hanumaiah tobacco company godown in Pothuru of Guntur Rural reduced hundreds of crushed tobacco bundles to ashes on Monday. District fire officer V Srinivasa Reddy said short circuit might be the reason for the mishap at one of the five godowns in the complex.

Five fire tenders rushed to the spot from Guntur, Narasaraopet and Chilakaluripet to douse the flames. It took them more than five hours to control the fire. The officials estimated heavy property loss in the fire accident. Godown manager P Subba Rao apprised the officials of the mishap.