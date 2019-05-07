Home States Andhra Pradesh

Precious stone missing from deity’s crown in Basara

A green stone in the crown worn  by goddess Saraswati has gone missing from the famous Basara temple. 

Published: 07th May 2019 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NIRMAL : A green stone in the crown worn by goddess Saraswati has gone missing from the famous Basara temple. On November 23, 2006,  a devotee Dr Chalasani Rajender  Rao donated the gold crown with the 10 stones (four stones of white colour, five of green colour and one of red colour) to the temple  It is learnt that one of the green stones is missing from the crown.

Officials and priests are blaming each other for the disappearance of the stone. Officials claim that the stone might have fallen off from the crown during abhishekam by the priests but the latter accuse officials for the missing stone.  

In 2017, the utsava vigraham of the goddess suddenly disappeared, sending alarm bells ringing. But it was later found out that one of the priests took the vigram to a nearby district for conducting a ceremony. 
The government ordered a probe into the irregularities that came to light when the priest taking the vigraham out but no action was taken.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp