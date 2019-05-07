Precious stone missing from deity’s crown in Basara

By Express News Service

NIRMAL : A green stone in the crown worn by goddess Saraswati has gone missing from the famous Basara temple. On November 23, 2006, a devotee Dr Chalasani Rajender Rao donated the gold crown with the 10 stones (four stones of white colour, five of green colour and one of red colour) to the temple It is learnt that one of the green stones is missing from the crown.

Officials and priests are blaming each other for the disappearance of the stone. Officials claim that the stone might have fallen off from the crown during abhishekam by the priests but the latter accuse officials for the missing stone.

In 2017, the utsava vigraham of the goddess suddenly disappeared, sending alarm bells ringing. But it was later found out that one of the priests took the vigram to a nearby district for conducting a ceremony.

The government ordered a probe into the irregularities that came to light when the priest taking the vigraham out but no action was taken.