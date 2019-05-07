Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Trust feeds devout sans hurdle as funds pour in   

Published: 07th May 2019 07:56 AM

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: More than a lakh pilgrims are being fed free of cost every day under the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Annaprasadam scheme. According to TTD records, at least seven days in a year, the number of pilgrims partaking of food crosses 3 lakh. On Garuda Seva Day during Brahmotsavams, Vaikunta Ekadasi, Ratha Sapthami and New Year day, the shrine receives a minimum of 1.2 lakh to 1.5 or 1.75 lakh pilgrims. On these days, around a lakh people will have lunch and more than a lakh will have dinner and another lakh will have breakfast.

The Annaprasadam concept was started on April 6, 1985 in the name of Sri Venkateswara Annadanam Scheme. Later, its name was changed to Sri Venkateswara Nithyannadana Trust and recently, its name has been changed to ‘Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust’. 

STV complex is equipped with four big dining halls, each with a seating capacity of over 1,000 pilgrims. But the TTD administration has expanded this Annaprasadam distribution concept to Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex, new dining halls in both Vaikuntam complexes, open distribution at queue lines, Public Amenities Complex (PAC) -2 in Tirumala and at Galigopuram.With the scheme gaining popularity and funds pouring in, the TTD has extended annaprasadam scheme at Srinivasam Rest House, Vishnu Nivasam, Ruia Hospital, SVIMS. 

Food timings
9 am to 1.30 pm
Breakfast of three varieties Upma, Pongali, Semiya Upma
10.30 am to 4 pm & 5 pm to 11 pm
Sweet, chutney, rice sambar, rasam and buttermilk
Ingredients
14 to 16.5 tonnes of rice per day
6.5 to 7.5 tonnes of vegetables per day
New scheme
Any person can contribute a day’s food at Tirumala and Tirupati, except on their wedding day and birthday

