Vigilance and Enforcement unearths seed scam worth Rs 13.36 crore

TIRUPATI: A seed scam worth Rs 13.36 crore was unearthed by Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) department in Chittoor district on Monday.In the investigation done by V&E officials, it was found that seed organisers (private parties) claimed that they have procured the certified groundnut seed from farmers in Chittoor with the help of AP State Seed Certification Agency (APSSCA). They distributed the seeds to farmers and swindled the subsidy amount. It was found that the seeds supplied were of poor yield variety.

Disclosing the details to mediapersons here, Vigilance and Enforcement Superintendent of Police (Tirupati) PV Radhakrishna said they conducted an inquiry into the reports of fake certified seeds (groundnut) originating from Chittoor district procured in 2017-18 rabi which were distributed to farmers in Rayalaseema region in kharif 2018.

“We obtained delivery challans of groundnut seeds from the joint directors (agriculture department) in Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool, and Anantapur, which contained the particulars of distribution of certified groundnut seed for kharif 2018. A total of 54,745 quintals of certified seed was procured from the alleged identified farmers in Chittoor during rabi 2017-18,” he explained.

According to him, the same was distributed to farmers in Rayalaseema region at Rs 36.6 per kilo with the government bearing Rs 24.4 per kg as subsidy. (The actual price of groundnut was Rs 61 per kg). “The seed bags contained the lot numbers assigned by the APSSCA. After obtaining the addresses of the farmers who were said to have cultivated the certified seed, we randomly questioned 436 farmers across 15 mandals in Chittoor district.

None of them were even aware that their fields were registered with APSSCA for cultivating groundnut and they said they did not cultivate groundnut for the said period,” he said. It clearly shows that certified seed alleged to have been procured is false and bogus, he added.

When the V&E officials contacted 822 farmers in Chittoor district, who cultivated with the certified groundnut in last kharif, it was found that they got poor yield. The officials will submit a detailed report on the entire issue to the State government in four days. He appealed to the farmers to verify the tag and label on the seed bag before starting cultivation.

When contacted by TNIE, Chittoor district joint director (Agriculture) Vijay Kumar maintained that groundnut seeds supplied by them to farmers in the district for kharif 2018 had no problems. “We are not concerned from where the supplying agencies have procured them or how. Our only concern is to distribute the seeds and before that have a random sample checked in the lab. Which we did and did not find any issue with it,” he said.

