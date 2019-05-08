Two die as tractor collides with auto-rickshaw

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two persons died in a tractor-auto collision at Chatrapadu in Vinukonda Mandal of Guntur district on Tuesday.The deceased were identified as Kattempudi Jayakrishna (25) and Kandukuri Raju (25). According to Vinukonda Rural SI K Sivaramaiah, the duo bought air coolers and were travelling in an auto towards Kotha Uppalapadu in Nuzendla mandal.

Meanwhile, a tractor coming from the opposite direction hit the auto at Chatrapadu. Jayakrishna died on the spot and Raju died while undergoing treatment at Vinukonda area hospital. The duo married sisters from the same family at Kotha Uppalapadu. While Jayakrishna hailed from Patha Uppalapadu, Raju was a native of Kanumalacheruvu. Jayakrishna’s wife Balaroja and Raju’s wife Yogeswaramma lodged a complaint with police.