Four bike-lifters arrested

ELURU: Police arrested four bike-lifters, including two minors, and recovered seven motorcycles from them in Bhimavaram on Tuesday.

Police said the modus operandi of bike-lifters was that they would observe the motorcycles parked in front of the houses in residential areas during day time and steal them at night. Later, they would sell them in the market.

A police team led by SI Rama Rao and Harikrishna conducted vehicle checks and intercepted the motorcycle in which two of the accused Chinta Nani and Rajaratnam were travelling. The duo did not have valid documents. Police also arrested two minor boys who helped the accused.