Clash erupts after police detain two locals

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Protesting the alleged illegal detention of two men from Uppada village, locals clashed with the police at U Kothapalli police station on Tuesday. The duo, Osapalli Kruparao and Thikkada Yohan, were held on the charge of attacking Pithapuram sitting MLA and TDP candidate from the segment SVSN Varma on April 11.

On the polling day, some voters, said to be YSRC sympathisers, raised slogans against Varma during his visit to Uppada polling station to monitor the situation. They asked the MLA to leave the village, following which an argument broke out between TDP and YSRC groups. The situation was brought under control after police intervened, and cases were registered with respect to the issue.

As the police picked up the duo on Tuesday, villagers rushed to the police station and staged a dharna. Demanding the release of the two men, the locals alleged that the police were acting at the behest of the MLA.

As the police resorted to a mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd, a couple of women fell unconscious. The protestors alleged that police had shoved these women into the bushes.