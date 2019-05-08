‘Insulted’ by SI, woman tries to kill herself

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Unable to digest the ‘insult’ meted out to her by the SI of the Krishnagiri police station, a woman attempted suicide by consuming pesticide at Regulapadu village in Krishnagiri mandal early on Tuesday morning. She was immediately shifted to the Kurnool Government Hospital.

According to sources, the victim - Subbaratnamma - had a land dispute with her relatives. She lodged a complaint with the Krishnagiri police a few days ago.

Meanwhile, victim’s husband Maddaiah alleged that SI O Vijay Bhaskar, without hearing his wife’s version, supported her rivals. He also alleged that the SI had used unparliamentary language and forcibly detained Subbaratnamma in the lock-up.

After two hours of detention, Subbaratnamma was released with a warning on Monday evening. On Tuesday morning, she consumed pesticide.