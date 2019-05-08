One dies as bus hits auto

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: One person died and another suffered injuries as APSRTC bus hit an auto at Gundlapalem in Medikonduru mandal of Guntur district on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as T Poli Raju (35), an auto driver. According to Medikonduru SI Ch Krishna Reddy, the RTC bus driver hit an auto rickshaw while trying to overtake another bus at Gundlapalem. Auto driver Poli Raju suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot. Another person Yesu Babu suffered injuries and was shifted to Medikonduru hospital for treatment.