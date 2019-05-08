Paddy bags worth Rs 3 crore gutted

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Paddy bags worth Rs 3 crore were reduced to ashes and the remaining bags were partially damaged at the FCI godown in Nallamothuvaripalem of Karlapalem mandal on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Fire tenders were deployed from Bapatla and Chirala to douse the flames.

According to Karlapalem SI Hajrathaiah, officials of police and revenue departments inspected the godown to ascertain the cause of fire and further investigation is on.

It is learnt that there are around 17,000 paddy bags in the godown and officials concerned are checking the stock register to submit the details to higher officials.