Thunderstorm, rains likely in Coastal Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM/VIJAYAWADA: Giving the much-needed relief to people of the State, temperatures have dropped by at least two to three notches on Tuesday, while parts of the State, including the capital region of Amaravati, witnessed gales and a brief spell of rain.

The maximum temperatures, which sizzled above 45° Celsius and even reached the maximum of 46.78° Celsius in Krishna district, came down on Tuesday. The highest temperature of 45° Celsius was recorded at Jangamaheswarapuram in Guntur district.

This sudden drop in temperature was due to formation of moisture in the air, Met department officials said.

Many parts of Krishna, Guntur, Nellore and Prakasam districts witnessed cloudy climate since Tuesday morning giving a mild respite to people from scorching heat.

“In many parts, due to moisture formation in the air, thunderstorm and lightning are likely to occur in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalseema,” IMD scientist Naga Ratna said.

Many places witnessed humid climate and formation of dark clouds. This is attributed to the upper air trough that runs from north Chhattisgarh to north interior Karnataka across east Vidarbha, Marathwada and central Maharashtra. Under its influence, Indian Meteorological Department officials forecast thunderstorm accompanied with winds speeding up to 40 kmph to 50 kmph and light rains in the districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizainagaram, Srikakulam, East and West Godavari, Guntur, Krishna, Nellore and Prakasam in the next 24 hours.

While Vijayawada, Kavali, Kurnool, Nellore, Tirupati, Nandigama and Anantapur recorded temperatures above 40° Celsius, some places posted temperatures, a degree less than the previous day. However, IMD forecast states heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in East and West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Nellore and Prakasam districts for the next two days.

Smart pole collapses at IGC

Vijayawada: A smart pole installed at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi collapsed owing to strong winds on Tuesday. Though, the day temperatures were high till noon, there was a sudden change in weather conditions.

However, as there were no passer-by at that point of time, officials heaved a sigh of relief. The smart pole was installed with features such as CCTV cameras, cell phone charging and electric vehicle charging facility and other modern facilities. It also gives updates on weather conditions.