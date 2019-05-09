Home States Andhra Pradesh

2 injured after empty fuel tanker rams into shops in Guntur

In another incident, one motorist died after a speeding tractor hit a two-wheeler at Chandolu on Wednesday

Published: 09th May 2019 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 01:39 PM

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two persons were hurt when an empty fuel tanker crashed into some shops at Narayanapuram of Dachepalli mandal in the wee hours on Wednesday. Police suspect the driver, who drove into the barricade before ramming the shops, was in an inebriated state.

The injured were identified as Nagaratnamma and Sambaiah, who were shifted to the Guntur Government General Hospital after being given first aid at Dachepalli. A case was registered.

In another incident, one motorist died after a speeding tractor hit a two-wheeler at Chandolu on Wednesday. Police said 22-year-old Dasari Vinod Kumar, who was the rider, was killed on the spot after severely injuring his head, while Prudhvi Raj, the pillion, escaped unhurt.

The victim was from Govada village and on his way to Reddypalem when the accident took place.

 

