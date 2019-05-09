Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vizag fishermen urge govt to hike aid to Rs 12,000 during fishing ban

This apart, the fishermen also asked the government to provide essential commodities for their monthly needs.

Published: 09th May 2019 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Fishermen stage protest for more compensation near the Gandhi Statue in th city on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Demanding an increase in compensation during the annual fishing ban, fishermen in Vizag staged a protest at Gandhi Statue near Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation on Wednesday morning.

With the ongoing 61-day annual fishing ban from April 14 to June 15, the fishermen are not allowed into sea and will be paid `4,000 compensation. However, the fishermen allege that the amount is not sufficient and demanded the government to increase compensation it to `12,000. This apart, the fishermen also asked the government to provide essential commodities for their monthly needs.

According to Andhra Pradesh State Fishermen Association secretary Appala Raju, in 2017-18 there were around five lakh fishermen who lost livelihood during the fishing ban. Very few fishermen had received compensation then.

“Several fishermen did not get compensation last year as their bank accounts were not linked with the Aadhaar card,” he said.

In the district, about 40,000 fishermen go for fishing.  This year, they demanded that hiked compensation be released immediately to every fishermen family.Later, the fishermen also submitted a letter to District Collector K Bhaskar requesting that their demands be fulfilled.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp