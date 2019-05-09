Vizag fishermen urge govt to hike aid to Rs 12,000 during fishing ban

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Demanding an increase in compensation during the annual fishing ban, fishermen in Vizag staged a protest at Gandhi Statue near Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation on Wednesday morning.

With the ongoing 61-day annual fishing ban from April 14 to June 15, the fishermen are not allowed into sea and will be paid `4,000 compensation. However, the fishermen allege that the amount is not sufficient and demanded the government to increase compensation it to `12,000. This apart, the fishermen also asked the government to provide essential commodities for their monthly needs.

According to Andhra Pradesh State Fishermen Association secretary Appala Raju, in 2017-18 there were around five lakh fishermen who lost livelihood during the fishing ban. Very few fishermen had received compensation then.

“Several fishermen did not get compensation last year as their bank accounts were not linked with the Aadhaar card,” he said.

In the district, about 40,000 fishermen go for fishing. This year, they demanded that hiked compensation be released immediately to every fishermen family.Later, the fishermen also submitted a letter to District Collector K Bhaskar requesting that their demands be fulfilled.