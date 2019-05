Agama ritual performed at Govindaraja temple in Tirupati

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Agama ritual of Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam was performed at Sri Govindarajaswamy temple on Wednesday morning ahead of annual Brahmotsavams commencing from May 11.

Tirupati Joint Executive Officer B Lakshmi Kantham, who participated in the event, told reporters later that as part of the annual Brahmotsavams, Dhwajarohanam will be held on May 11, Garuda Vahanam on May 15, Rathotsavam on May 18 and Chakra Snanam on May 19. Devotees will participate in large numbers for which elaborate arrangements are being made.

After morning rituals and Thirumanjanam, devotees were allowed for darshan and Chinnna Veedhi Utsavam was performed in the morning while Pedda Veedhi Utsavam was performed in the evening. DyEO Varalakshmi, AEO Uday Bhaskar Reddy, Superintendent Gnana Prakash and other ‘archakas’ participated.