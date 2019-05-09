Now, file applications under Building Penalisation Scheme in Guntur till June 30

Home States Andhra Pradesh

The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC), which has received around 600 applications seeking regularisation of buildings built sans prerequisite permission from the authorities concerned.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The government has extended the time limit to receive applications under the Building Penalisation Scheme (BPS), that allows regularisation of unauthorised buildings, to June 30.

With this, the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC), which has received around 600 applications seeking regularisation of buildings built sans prerequisite permission from the authorities concerned, is expecting to receive a lot more of such requests till the due date.  

Municipal Administration and Urban Development was looking forward to the Election Commission’s nod to issue an order in this regard. As the poll panel has given its consent, the department will go ahead with its move to extend time limit to receive applications under BPS to June 30.

GMC city planner S Chakrapani said the government has given one more opportunity to the public to regularise their building and save themselves from the official action. The applications should be uploaded on the website www.bps.ap.gov.in, he said, adding the plans for the construction should be prepared by licensed personnel only. The penalty can be made through credit and debit cards, net banking, and through Mee Seva services.

