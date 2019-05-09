Polluted Ongole canal puts health of hundreds of families in jeopardy

R Ramakrishna By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: Restoration of Pothuraju Canal, on the outskirts of Ongole town, has been pending since the past few decades.Though previous governments time and again promised to take up the works, the canal still lies in a state of neglect despite various organisations and Opposition parties relentlessly taking up the issue.

Hundreds of families reside on both sides of the canal, which is on the northern edge of the town.

More than 50 per cent of Ongole’s dirty water (from Kondamitta, Gaddalagunta, Gopala Nagaram and other areas) is released into the canal.

Indiscriminate dumping of garbage and presence of dirty water has resulted in high water pollution, which is one of the reasons for many residents in the area falling sick to diseases. When it rains, drains in the region get clogged and water submerges some residential areas.The presence of babul trees near the canal has become a source of income for some.

Contractors, who have been entrusted with the work to cut these trees and clear the area, dump the waste into the canal, adding to the woes of people who live there.Despite `100 crore being recently announced for the restoration of the canal, the project could not be realised. Even, in this election, major political leaders, including Chandrababu Naidu, have made it their election promise to take up the canal works.

Assistant Executive Engineer (Irrigation) V Sundar told The New Indian Express that his department has sent proposals to the State government seeking permanent solution to the issue at an estimated cost of `90 crore. He added that the proposal was pending with the finance department.