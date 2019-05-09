Pilgrim welfare service to help visitors to Tirumala, says official

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The TTD’s Pilgrim Welfare Facilitation Service (PWFS) aims to render better services to pilgrims visiting Tirumala, said Tirumala in-charge JEO, B Lakshmi Kantham. The JEO, who inspected VQC compartments, on Wednesday, interacted with pilgrims as well as Srivari Sevakulu, who are rendering services in VQC 2. He also inspected the functioning of Parakamani and observed the mechanism of folding roof in Srivari temple.

Speaking to the media, outside Tirumala temple, after the inspection, the JEO said that the Pilgrim Welfare Facilitation Service is yielding satisfactory results. “The services by volunteers at help desks and milk distribution by PWFS is incredible. We want to strengthen it further for better results,” he said.

Speaking about Parakamani, the JEO said that under the instructions of TTD EO, Anil Kumar Singhal, they have deployed staff to carry out backlog work. “We have selected able mazdoors, who have retired from service to collect and carry the coin bags and ensure that there is no pendency in counting and accounting process,” Lakshmi Kantham said.

The JEO said that the retractable roof functioning was also observed on Wednesday. “I have directed the officials to complete the work, providing shelter to pilgrims during inclement weather conditions,” the JEO said.

Earlier, the JEO inspected Papavinasanam Dam along with SE 2 Ramachandra Reddy.Speaking about the water levels, the JEO said that the water level in the dam is 36 mcft as against its capacity of 90 mcft. “The daily consumption of water in Tirumala is 38 lakh gallons. We are searching for ways on how best we can utilise the water,” he stated.

“All steps have been taken to ensure adequate supply of water to Tirumala for devotees for the next four to five months,” the JEO said. After inspecting water levels at Kalyani Dam near Tirupati, on Wednesday, the JEO said 36 million cubic feet water was stored in the reservoir against daily

Tirumala water needs of 36 -38-lakh gallons only. He appealed to devotees for careful use of water and directed officials to regulate water supply and avoid wastage. Dy EO Temple Harindranath, Parakamani DyEO Damodar, EE Subramanyam, Additional HO Dr. Sunil Kumar and other officials were also present.