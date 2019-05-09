Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pilgrim welfare service to help visitors to Tirumala, says official

VQC compartments, Parakamani inspected; officials directed to regulate water supply, fix roof and avoid wastage

Published: 09th May 2019 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The TTD’s Pilgrim Welfare Facilitation Service (PWFS) aims to render better services to pilgrims visiting Tirumala, said Tirumala in-charge JEO, B Lakshmi Kantham. The JEO, who inspected VQC compartments, on Wednesday, interacted with pilgrims as well as Srivari Sevakulu, who are rendering services in VQC 2. He also inspected the functioning of Parakamani and observed the mechanism of folding roof in Srivari temple.

Speaking to the media, outside Tirumala temple, after the inspection, the JEO said that the Pilgrim Welfare Facilitation Service is yielding satisfactory results. “The services by volunteers at help desks and milk distribution by PWFS is incredible. We want to strengthen it further for better results,” he said.
Speaking about Parakamani, the JEO said that under the instructions of TTD EO, Anil Kumar Singhal, they have deployed staff to carry out backlog work. “We have selected able mazdoors, who have retired from service to collect and carry the coin bags and ensure that there is no pendency in counting and accounting process,” Lakshmi Kantham said.

The JEO said that the retractable roof functioning was also observed on Wednesday. “I have directed the officials to complete the work, providing shelter to pilgrims during inclement weather conditions,” the JEO said.

Earlier, the JEO inspected Papavinasanam Dam along with SE 2 Ramachandra Reddy.Speaking about the water levels, the JEO said that the water level in the dam is 36 mcft as against its capacity of 90 mcft. “The daily consumption of water in Tirumala is 38 lakh gallons. We are searching for ways on how best we can utilise the water,” he stated.

“All steps have been taken to ensure adequate supply of water to Tirumala for devotees for the next four to five months,” the JEO said. After inspecting water levels at Kalyani Dam near Tirupati, on Wednesday, the JEO said 36 million cubic feet water was stored in the reservoir against daily

Tirumala water needs of 36 -38-lakh gallons only. He appealed to devotees for careful use of water and directed officials to regulate water supply and avoid wastage.  Dy EO Temple Harindranath, Parakamani DyEO Damodar, EE Subramanyam, Additional HO Dr. Sunil Kumar and other officials were also present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp