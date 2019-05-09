Thunderstorms likely in Coastal Andhra today

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Even as heatwave conditions prevailed in some parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, weatherman forecast thunderstorm activity in the next 24 hours leading to drop in maximum temperature by one-two degree Celsius.

On Wednesday, heatwave conditions prevailed over parts of Guntur and Nellore districts where the maximum temperatures were more than 42 degrees Celsius.

The highest temperature of 45 degrees Celsius was posted at Jangamaheswarapuram, followed by 44° Celsius at Kavali, Ongole and Tirupati. Maximum temperatures at many districts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema were above 40 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD, in the next 24 hours, isolated places of Coastal Andhra Pradesh would experience thunderstorm activity would be accompanied with strong winds, while there are chances of light rains at isolated places of Rayalaseema region.

Heatwave conditions will continue to prevail in East, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and

Nellore districts of Coastal AP and Chittoor and Kadapa of Rayalaseema in the next day.