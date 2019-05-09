Home States Andhra Pradesh

Thunderstorms likely in Coastal Andhra today

Temperatures may drop by 1-2 degrees, R’seema may experience light rains: IMD

Published: 09th May 2019 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 01:20 PM

Women and children cover their heads to protect themselves from the scorching heat at MG Road in Vijayawada on Wednesday | Prasant madugula

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Even as heatwave conditions prevailed in some parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, weatherman forecast thunderstorm activity in the next 24 hours leading to drop in maximum temperature by one-two degree Celsius.

On Wednesday, heatwave conditions prevailed over parts of Guntur and Nellore districts where the maximum temperatures were more than 42 degrees Celsius.

The highest temperature of 45 degrees Celsius was posted at Jangamaheswarapuram, followed by 44° Celsius at Kavali, Ongole and Tirupati. Maximum temperatures at many districts of Coastal Andhra  Pradesh and Rayalaseema were above 40 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD, in the next 24 hours, isolated places of Coastal Andhra Pradesh would experience thunderstorm activity would be accompanied with strong winds, while there are chances of  light rains at isolated places of Rayalaseema region.

Heatwave conditions will continue to prevail in East, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and
Nellore districts of Coastal AP and Chittoor and Kadapa of Rayalaseema in the next day. 

