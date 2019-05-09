YSRC leaders demand arrest of TDP MLA from Pithapuram

By Express News Service

KAKINADA/VIJAYAWADA: Controversy over the attack on Pithapuram TDP MLA SVSN Varma on April 11 is yet to die down.

YSRC candidates for Kakinada and Pithapuram Assembly segments on Wednesday met Superintendent of Police Vishal Gunni demanding Varma’s arrest.

On Tuesday, the police detained two men on the charge of attacking Varma on the polling day during the latter’s visit to a Uppada booth. Following the arrest, a clash erupted between agitating YSRC cadre and the police at U Kothapalli police station. The police had resorted to a mild lathicharge to disperse the crowd.

Condemning the lathicharge, former MP and senior YSRC leader YV Subba Reddy also spoke to SP and demanded action against the policemen who resorted to lathicharge on the cadre.“It is unfortunate that even women were attacked. This clearly shows the overenthusiasm of the police,’’ he said.

Subba Reddy wondered as to why the police did not register any case against the Pitapuram MLA “who barged into a polling booth and campaigned for his party”.

Police should act without any bias, Subba Reddy added.