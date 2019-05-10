ANU readies for vote counting on May 23

By Express News Service

GUNTUR : Urban Superitendent of Police Ch Vijaya Rao inspected strongrooms at Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) in Guntur district on Thursday. The SP said that they have arranged three-tier security in view of counting on May 23. After inspecting the

condition of CC cameras installed at entry point, corridor and strongrooms, the SP interacted with the policemen deployed.

Vijaya Rao directed the police officials to restrict the entry of unknown persons inside the university premises. ASPs Y T Naidu, Lakshminarayana and S Raghava, DSP G Ramajaneyulu, AR DSP Narayana Rao and other police officials also inspected the strongrooms.

