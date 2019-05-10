Home States Andhra Pradesh

Doordarshan transmission to be digitised, Proddatur relay centre to wind up soon

A Doordarshan official denied reports that the Proddatur DD relay transmission centre was being closed as it owed taxes to the tune of lakhs of rupees. 

Published: 10th May 2019 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Doordarshan

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The Doordarshan relay centre in Proddatur, which has been transmitting DD signals since 1984, would soon be closed down. The Prasar Bharati has decided to wind up the centre as part of the Digital India Programme.

As per Prasar Bharati’s decision, Additional Director General (Engineering) Chennai, Tyagarajan issued orders on April 26 to close the Proddatur DD Relay Centre. After the closure of Proddatur DD Relay Centre, the relay centres at  Kadapa, Kadiri, Tamballapalle and Madanapalle would also be closed in the coming days. The present DD Analog Relay Centre in Proddatur is transmitting one DD channel. If digital transmission is installed in place of Analog relay transmission, it could transmit seven DD channels.

He made it clear the DD Analog Relay Centre was being closed down as part of Digital India Programme and a digital transmission would be set up in its place.

He said that since January last year, 718 Analog transmission centres of DD have been closed in the country.  BJP Proddatur Secretary Y Satyakumar appealed to Prasar Bharati chairman Surya Prakash not to close the Analog Relay Centre of DD in Proddatur.

Speaking to TNIE, Kadapa DD centre maintenance Assistant Engineer, K Sesha Reddy, dismissed reports that the Proddatur Analog Relay Transmission Centre is being closed as it owed taxes to the tune of lakhs of rupees. 

He said that Narendra Modi-led Central government is promoting Digital India programme and as part of it all Analog DD transmission centres are being closed. 

