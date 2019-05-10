Fani: ‘80% enumeration of damage completed’

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: District Collector J Nivas on Thursday said that about 2,74,011 people were affected by the extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani in the district. At a press conference at the Collectorate here, he said that on the whole the district suffered a loss at `57.61 crore. The District Collector also said that about 80 per cent enumeration had been completed and the rest would be completed in a few days. Agriculture crops in 132 hectares were damaged, including paddy in 61.08 hectares and the loss was estimated at `1.42 crore.

Similarly, horticulture crops were damaged in 699.20 hectares and the loss was put at `2.66 crore. About 5,093 coconut trees belonging to 2,475 farmers were uprooted. Groundnuts, sunflower, cotton, foxtail millets, maize, ragi and tobacco crops were damaged in 71.32 hectares.

About 118 houses in eight mandals were damaged in the cyclonic storm Fani and the loss was estimated at `20.81 lakh, the District Collector added. About 22 cows and 46 sheep and goats died in the cyclone whose cost was `10.58 lakh.

Palasa and Ichchapuram municipalities suffered `182 lakh loss,while the Panchayat Raj department incurred `20.15 lakh loss, RWS `103.17 lakh loss, the District Collector added. Nivas also said that the R&B department suffered a huge loss of `21.57 crore, while the Electricity department had a loss of `9.75 crore. Joint collector KVN Chakradhar Babu was also present.