Governor accepts Minister Kidari Sravan Kumar’s resignation

VIJAYAWADA: Health and Tribal Welfare Minister Kidari Sravan Kumar’s resignation was accepted by Governor ESL Narasimhan on Thursday.

As Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was away in West Bengal, Sravan Kumar handed over his resignation letter to the Chief Minister’s Office on Thursday, sources said, adding the same was forwarded to Governor ESL Narasimhan for his approval.

Sravan Kumar, the youngest minister in the State Cabinet, was inducted into the Council of Ministers on November 11 last year after his father and Araku MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao was gunned down by Maoists. As he could not become an MLA or MLC in six months, Kumar’s ministership would have ceased to exist after May 10.

Speaking on the occasion, Sravan Kumar said that he resigned from the post in adherence to the Constitution.

Thanking the Chief Minister for supporting his family in tough times, he expressed satisfaction over his tenure as a minister.

“Of the six months of my stint, the Model Code of Conduct was in force for three months. However, the development schemes initiated during my tenure have given me immense satisfaction.”