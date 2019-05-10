Home States Andhra Pradesh

'Mahishasura' Modi has to be defeated by 'Bengal Durga': Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

The TDP supremo held a closed door discussion with Banerjee at Kharagpur on future plans of the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) on Thursday.

Published: 10th May 2019 08:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 08:49 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

 

AMARAVATI: Invoking Hindu Mythology, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as demon king Mahishasura who, he said, has to be defeated by 'Bengal Durga' (West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee) to bring peace to the country.

The remarks came on a day Naidu, the Telugu Desam Party chief, held a closed door discussion with Banerjee at Kharagpur on future plans of the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) on Thursday. Reacting strongly, the BJP said Naidu is "suffering from mental illness" and he was making such statements out of fear of losing the elections.

The Telugu Desam Party in a tweet on Thursday night said "Naidu has deeply criticised PM Narendra Modi again, this time from West Bengal soil (at a public meeting at Kharagpur). He described Narendra Modi as Mahishasura and Mamata Banerjee as Bengal Durga. He said Bengal Durga has to defeat Mahishasura (Modi) in Delhi to bring peace and prosperity to the country."

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

In Hindu mythology, Mahishasura was ultimately killed by Goddess Durga. In an apparent dig at opposition leader and YSR Congress Party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy, the TDP also quoted Naidu as saying the BJP was supporting an alleged economic offender. "Considering himself as an emperor and with an aim to control regional states, Narendra Modi and his soul Amit Shah are supporting an hardcore economic offender in AP," the tweet said.

ALSO READ| Mamata and Chandrababu Naidu hold closed-door meeting on Mahagathbandhan future course

Lashing out at Naidu, BJP's Andhra Pradesh president Kanna Lakshminarayana said people of Andhra Pradesh do not take him seriously. "He does not understand what he talks. None has taken up negative campaign against Modi as much as Naidu has done. He is making such comments out of fear of losing elections," Lakshminarayana told PTI.adding that Naidu is suffering from a 'mental illness.

The meeting between Banerjee and Naidu took place for over 15 minutes late Thursday evening, according to a well-placed source in the Trinamool Congress. The two leaders met and spoke about the future plans of the Mahagatbandhan. Naidu and Banerjee also discussed the TDP leaders meeting with Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi Wednesday, a senior TMC member said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu Modi Mahishasura Mamata Bengal Durga India elections General elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp