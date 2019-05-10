Over 84% clear Polycet; lad from East Godavari tops exam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 1,05,329 candidates have cleared Polycet-2019, taking the total pass percentage to 84.33. With a score of 119, Chinta Siva Madhav from East Godavari district has topped the exam.

Chairman of the State Board of Technical Education GS Panda Das released the results here on Thursday. Addressing a press conference, Das said: “As many as 1.31 lakh had registered for the examination and 1.24 lakh took the test on April 30. Of them, 1,05,329 cleared the examination. This year, the number of students who applied for Polycet and those who passed increased slightly.”

The State has 84 government, two aided and 209 private colleges that offer polytechnic courses. They have a total number of 75,971 seats. However, less than 50 per cent of the seats get filled. Last year, the admission rate was only 41 per cent.

Candidates can see the results and get score cards from the SBTET’s official website. Counselling sessions and classes will start in the last week of this month and second week of June respectively.