Postal ballots issued to most applicants: CEO

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi has said that almost every government employee who applied for postal ballots has been issued the same. “In some cases, employees failed to submit proper details required for the issuance.”

During an informal interaction with mediapersons in his chambers at the Interim Government Complex on Thursday, he said 3,01,003 postal ballots have been issued in all Lok Sabha constituencies. In all the 175 Assembly constituencies, as many as 3,05,040 postal ballots have been issued, he said and added that the online ballots were released to 58,000 odd service voters.

He also said that a State-level training and orientation programme on EVM/VVPAT counting for Returning Officers (ROs) and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) would be organised on May 17, the CEO said that officers of the Election Commission of India (ECI) will issue necessary directions on counting.

Dwivedi said that the process of selecting staff for the counting process would be held in three phases. The first one would be done under the chairmanship of the district collectors.