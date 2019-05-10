Tadepalligudem scorches at 47 degree C as heatwave continues in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: There is no respite from heatwave as mercury continues to hover between 40 and 45 degree Celsius at many places in the State. According to the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) observations, Tadepalligudem recorded the highest temperature of 47 degree Celsius in the State on Thursday. Three sunstroke deaths were reported in Guntur district.

Temperature ranging between 45 and 47 degree Celsius was recorded at 52 places in the State. Weathermen predict that thunderstorms and lightning are very likely to occur at several places in Coastal AP in the next 24-48 hours. Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in South Coastal AP in the coming days.

The Andhra Pradesh Weather Forecasting and Early Warning Research Centre (AWARE), a division of RTGS, issued a forecast that the day temperature is likely to be above normal for another two days. According to RTGS report, heatwave conditions continue to prevail in the State up to May 11.

Many parts of Coastal AP and some parts of Rayalaseema are likely to record temperature ranging between 45 and 48 degree Celsius in the coming days. Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district recorded the highest temperature of 47 degree Celsius at 3 pm on Thursday, followed by Nindra in Chittoor with 46.85 degree Celsius.

As many as 225 locations in the State recorded temperature ranging between 43 and 45 degree Celsius.

According to IMD forecast for the next two days, thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds (30 to 40 kmph) and lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated places in East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Nellore and Prakasam districts. Kavali in Nellore,

Ongole in Prakasam and Bapatla in Guntur district witnessed severe heatwave conditions, where the maximum temperature recorded was 5.3 to 6.7 degree Celsius above normal. Tirupati, Vijayawada, Jangamahe -swarapuram, Tuni and Nellore witnessed moderate heatwave conditions, where the maximum temperature recorded was 3-4 degree Celsius above normal. The highest temperature of 44.6 degree Celsius was recorded at

Jangamaheswarapuram in the State followed by Kavali with 44.4 degree Celsius, the IMD report said.

B Venkata Subba Reddy (68) of Nuzendla, Gunti Lakshmaiah (75) of Machayapalem and A Akanksha (5) of Agnigundala reportedly died of sunstroke. The family members of the deceased informed the revenue officials about the sunstroke deaths.