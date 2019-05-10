Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two held for kidnapping, torturing man who duped them of Rs 30 lakh

According to police, Sambasiva Rao had taken a total of Rs 30 lakh from accused Suresh (Rs 12 lakh) and Durga Prasad (Rs 18 lakh) in 2016 by promising to sell them his land at Kankipadu.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kankipadu police arrested two persons for allegedly kidnapping and torturing a businessman who had allegedly duped them over a land deal, at Kankipadu in Krishna district on Thursday.

According to Kankipadu circle inspector Chalapathi Rao, complainant Sambasiva Rao had taken a total of Rs 30 lakh from accused Suresh (Rs 12 lakh) and Durga Prasad (Rs 18 lakh) in 2016 by promising to sell them his land at Kankipadu. However, the complainant retracted from his promise even after signing an agreement with the accused and sold his land to another person. 

The duped victims, who are now accused in the kidnapping, lodged a complaint against Sambasiva Rao and the case is still sub-judice. However, infuriated by Sambasiva Rao’s actions, the accused plotted a revenge and allegedly kidnapped Sambasiva Rao from Kankipadu on Wednesday night, tied him  up and took him to Hyderabad in his car. In the complaint, Sambasiva Rao claimed he managed to escape from his kidnappers. The accused were nabbed after a manhunt was launched. A case was booked.

