Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two killed, four injured as APSRTC bus rams into lorry

Following the accident, traffic on Chennai-Kolkata National Highway came to a halt for about two hours. Three-Town police rushed to the spot and regulated the traffic.

Published: 10th May 2019 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ELURU: Two persons, including a Canara Bank employee, were killed and four others suffered injuries when a Hyderabad-bound APSRTC bus rammed into an iron-laden lorry near Ramachandra College of Engineering here on Thursday.

Police said that the RTC bus was proceeding to Hyderabad from Visakhapatnam with 40 passengers. The bus rammed into an iron-laden lorry going in front of the bus. The deceased were identified as R Kamalakanteswara Rao (49) and bus driver Vankayala Srinivasa Rao (49). 

Four persons, including second bus driver Yadala Appa Rao, cleaner Uppada Veerababu, Chandana Gaddavalasa Ramanama and Papineni Mokshit suffered injuries. The injured were shifted to government hospital here.

Kamalakanteswara Rao was working at Canara Bank in Rajamahendravaram. He was going to Hyderabad to see his daughter. He was also State assistant secretary of Canara Bank Employees Association.
The bus after hitting iron-laden lorry, moved little further and halted after hitting the railing of Railway Bridge. “If the bus had moved little forward, it would have fallen down from the railway bridge leading to loss of many precious lives,” officials said. 

Following the accident, traffic on Chennai-Kolkata National Highway came to a halt for about two hours. Three-Town police rushed to the spot and regulated the traffic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp