Two killed, four injured as APSRTC bus rams into lorry

By Express News Service

ELURU: Two persons, including a Canara Bank employee, were killed and four others suffered injuries when a Hyderabad-bound APSRTC bus rammed into an iron-laden lorry near Ramachandra College of Engineering here on Thursday.

Police said that the RTC bus was proceeding to Hyderabad from Visakhapatnam with 40 passengers. The bus rammed into an iron-laden lorry going in front of the bus. The deceased were identified as R Kamalakanteswara Rao (49) and bus driver Vankayala Srinivasa Rao (49).

Four persons, including second bus driver Yadala Appa Rao, cleaner Uppada Veerababu, Chandana Gaddavalasa Ramanama and Papineni Mokshit suffered injuries. The injured were shifted to government hospital here.

Kamalakanteswara Rao was working at Canara Bank in Rajamahendravaram. He was going to Hyderabad to see his daughter. He was also State assistant secretary of Canara Bank Employees Association.

The bus after hitting iron-laden lorry, moved little further and halted after hitting the railing of Railway Bridge. “If the bus had moved little forward, it would have fallen down from the railway bridge leading to loss of many precious lives,” officials said.

Following the accident, traffic on Chennai-Kolkata National Highway came to a halt for about two hours. Three-Town police rushed to the spot and regulated the traffic.