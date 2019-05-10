Home States Andhra Pradesh

V&E officials raid rice mills, find irregularities  in procurement, milling of paddy in Guntur dist

Even though millers were getting `10 per quintal towards milling charges, they were not paying any amount to the government. 

Published: 10th May 2019 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 09:36 AM

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Vigilance and Enforcement regional officer T Sobha Manjari along with officers of revenue and civil supplies conducted raids at Sri Vasavi Kanyakaparameswari Rice Mills Private Limited and Kumar Rice Mills at Katempudi village on Thursday. A day before, they conducted raids at Sri Surya Rice Traders and Venkateswara Rice Traders at Bapatla in Guntur district.

The officials observed that middlemen are colluding with rice millers and are acquiring tenant certificates from VRO. The paddy purchase centres are only confined to uploading the data shown by rice millers. It is learnt that the printed gunny bags of kharif marketing season 2018-19 are still in usage for rabi marketing season. The paddy purchase centres do not have complete information of farmers such as their mobile numbers, door numbers and other information for identification purpose. 

The millers were not even maintaining computerised A-Register and manual B-Register as per rules of Custom Milled Rice. Even though millers were getting `10 per quintal towards milling charges, they were not paying any amount to the government. 

The rice millers and Civil Supplies Corporation entered into an agreement with regard to kharif marketing season 2018-19 on December 1, 2018 with validity up to May 31, 2019 without mentioning rabi marketing season.  

DSP PV Subba Reddy, CIs S Anthony Raj and N Satyanarayana, tahsildar T Srinivasa Reddy, AO K Venkata Rao, DCTOs G Nageswara Rao and M Srinivasa Rao, AEE N Srinivasa Rao and others participated.

