3-men panel to probe kidney racket

Published: 11th May 2019 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Since dialysis option is available for kidney, doctors have a point system on how urgent a particular case is.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Director General of Police (DGP) R P Thakur on Friday said a three-member committee would be constituted to probe the alleged kidney transplantation racket that was busted here on Thursday.

Inaugurating CID regional office here, the DGP said the committee would be constituted by the district collector and it would work in coordination with police. Thakur said the image of Visakhapatnam suffered a serious dent following recent spate of unlawful incidents and the police department would spare no efforts to restore its image as a peaceful city.

The Maharani Peta police swung into action following a complaint lodged by a donor, who alleged that he was not paid `12 lakh as promised by the broker for his kidney.

The accused were M Manjunatha, an ayurvedic doctor from Bengaluru, and Dr D Prabhakar, a nephrologist in a city hospital.

