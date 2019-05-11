Home States Andhra Pradesh

Deficit rains force tobacco Ryots to go in search of jobs

30 farmer families from Machayapalem village of Bellamkonda mandal migrate to Godavari and Nellore districts from December to March every year

Published: 11th May 2019 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers from Guntur district working in Kandukuru of Prakasam; G Samuel, a tobacco ryot, at his home in Machayapalem | Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Deficit rainfall and lack of tobacco cultivation are forcing 30 farmer families from Machayapalem of Bellamkonda mandal to leave for Godavari and Nellore districts every year in search of livelihood.

These farmers, whose expertise lie in growing tobacco, go to the above-mentioned districts every year from December to March. During these months, their children are forced to stop going to schools as they accompany their parents to places they migrate to.

Tenant farmer Gunti Samuel says he goes to Nellore to work on contract basis for three months. He says the farmers who hired him for tobacco curing provide his family with toddy leaves and bamboos to erect temporary thatched houses near the fields for them to stay.

Every family gets Rs 45,000 for 90 days’ work in 10 acres of tobacco field, he says, adding he, his wife Nagamma, 13-year-old Kavita, 11-year-old Mounica work in the fields to earn the said contract amount.
Kavita and Mounica are students of Classes 7 and 6 in a government school at Machayapalem village. They haven’t been able to attend school for a few months now.

Samuel says he had leased his two-acre land in his village a decade ago to grow tobacco. As there was no tobacco cultivation in the district, he is forced to temporarily migrate to Nellore, Kandukuru of Prakasam, and other places.

There are many others like him. Farmer-turned-worker Somabathini Moshe says that he and his relatives had gone to Buttaigudem, Koyyalagudem, Ramannapalem of West Godavari district as the farmers there grew tobacco on thousands of acres in and around Kamavarapukota and Devarapalli mandals.

The farmers are ready to give curing work on contract basis, but pay less than the Nellore district farmers, he explains.  
Left with little choice to provide for his family, he prefers to go to West Godavari district. He says 30, of 60 families that live in his colony, go to West and East Godavari in search for work.

“Lack of alternative livelihood and skill development resources in Bellamkonda mandal is the reason why we go to other districts.”These ryots temporarily migrate every year from December to March. From May, they get work in Bellamkonda but are paid a meagre `200 per day. Somabathini says the contractors show less interest to give work to women in the fields, forcing him and his family to work on contract basis.

Other migrant workers Gadipudi Samuel, his wife Meramma, Koteswaramma, Jagadesh, Sowamma and others generally go to Nellore, East and West Godavari. Some even find work in  Mysore’s tobacco fields.

According to available information, the crop is cultivated in 65,000 hectares in light soil, and 30,000 hectares in black soil in Prakasam and Nellore districts. These districts are suitable for growing good quality tobacco as a semi-monsoon crop, people in the know say.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
tobacco cultivation Nellore districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp