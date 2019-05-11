Forensic audit team fails to get at the root of Prakasam dairy’s problems

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The forensic audit team, which was appointed by the government to find out exact reasons behind the losses incurred by the Prakasam Milk Producer Company Limited, has not been able to give exact report.

The dairy, which distributed bonus to the employees in 2014, is now on the verge of closure.

With the employees and farmers taking up the issue with the State government, the department concerned allotted Rs 35 crore to the dairy in July 2018. However, as the dairy authorities are giving priority to paying dues incurred by the old management to save themselves from criminal cases, the employees are still waiting to get their salaries.

After the dairy received funding from the government, an audit team was formed. However, some officials of the dairy reportedly are not supplying records, concerning the recommendations made by a vigilance committee in September 2017. The committee had suggested that the MD take action against seven sub-centres and recover Rs 1.35 crore.

As per the recommendation, Rs 92 lakh is to be recovered from the BMC Veera Raghavunikota sub-centre and Rs 15.62 lakh from BMC Gangavaram among others.

But the management so far has not taken any action. At the same time, the audit team has not got the total recovery recommendation files so far, it is learnt. Dairy official J Parasuramaiah told TNIE that all relevant records were given to the audit team.